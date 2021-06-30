Zacks: Analysts Expect Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $729.60 Million

Brokerages predict that Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) will report sales of $729.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Avaya’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $730.00 million and the lowest is $729.00 million. Avaya reported sales of $722.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Avaya will report full-year sales of $2.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $2.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $3.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Avaya.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Avaya had a positive return on equity of 100.08% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $738.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($7.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avaya presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.27.

AVYA traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $26.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,427,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,691. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -93.76 and a beta of 1.66. Avaya has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $34.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVYA. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Avaya during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avaya by 905.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avaya in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avaya in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Avaya in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

