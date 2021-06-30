Zacks: Analysts Expect eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.01 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) will report $3.01 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for eBay’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.99 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.03 billion. eBay reported sales of $2.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that eBay will report full-year sales of $12.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.76 billion to $12.19 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $12.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.76 billion to $13.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow eBay.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. eBay had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 71.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS.

EBAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on eBay in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.04.

Shares of EBAY stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.20. 541,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,506,084. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $45.36 and a fifty-two week high of $70.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. eBay’s payout ratio is 24.57%.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $56,213.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,014.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 387.9% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the first quarter worth about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 222.2% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of eBay by 117.1% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 684 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on eBay (EBAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.