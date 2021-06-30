Zacks: Analysts Expect Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.08. Las Vegas Sands posted earnings per share of ($1.05) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 85.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.44. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Las Vegas Sands.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 47.40% and a negative net margin of 64.84%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LVS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.68.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.69. The company had a trading volume of 9,399,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,364,778. Las Vegas Sands has a fifty-two week low of $42.58 and a fifty-two week high of $66.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.99 and a beta of 1.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,373,894 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $320,284,000 after buying an additional 757,258 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,066,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 201,622 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $12,014,000 after purchasing an additional 29,221 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $677,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 550,458 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $32,807,000 after acquiring an additional 39,635 shares during the period. 38.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

