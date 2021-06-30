Zacks: Analysts Expect Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) will report $0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Maxim Integrated Products’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.83. Maxim Integrated Products reported earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products will report full-year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.19. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Maxim Integrated Products.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $665.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.48 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 31.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS.

MXIM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.55.

MXIM stock opened at $104.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.32, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.19. Maxim Integrated Products has a 12-month low of $59.49 and a 12-month high of $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 4.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.51.

In other news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $1,314,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 41,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,953,900 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MXIM. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

