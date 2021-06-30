Zacks: Analysts Expect Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Will Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) will report $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Mitek Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.17. Mitek Systems also reported earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mitek Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.72. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.86 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mitek Systems.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $28.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.97 million. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 16.52%.

MITK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

In other Mitek Systems news, CFO Jeffrey C. Davison sold 11,685 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $219,444.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,390,731.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,881,985 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,243,000 after acquiring an additional 829,746 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Mitek Systems by 97.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 708,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,937,000 after purchasing an additional 350,054 shares during the period. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the 1st quarter worth $4,854,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Mitek Systems during the first quarter valued at about $2,946,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mitek Systems by 1,079.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,557 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 181,721 shares in the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mitek Systems stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,648. Mitek Systems has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $19.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a current ratio of 8.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.20. The company has a market capitalization of $843.78 million, a P/E ratio of 86.78 and a beta of 0.28.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

