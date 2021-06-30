Zacks: Analysts Expect Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.47 Billion

Brokerages expect Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to post $1.47 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Yum! Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.55 billion and the lowest is $1.42 billion. Yum! Brands reported sales of $1.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will report full-year sales of $6.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.21 billion to $6.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.57 billion to $6.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Yum! Brands.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 19.52%. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share.

YUM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.72.

In other news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 10,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total transaction of $1,302,294.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,638.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $161,356.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,668.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,405 shares of company stock valued at $7,289,594. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YUM. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 964.0% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YUM traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $115.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,470,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,003. The firm has a market cap of $34.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands has a 1 year low of $85.57 and a 1 year high of $122.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.25%.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 10th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

