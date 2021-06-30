Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) to Post $0.54 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) will report earnings of $0.54 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AstraZeneca’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.66. AstraZeneca reported earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that AstraZeneca will report full year earnings of $2.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.83. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $3.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AstraZeneca.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 212.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,047,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,103,000 after purchasing an additional 39,450,439 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 15.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,113,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124,723 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,388,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,286,000 after buying an additional 537,914 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 14.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,809,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,632,000 after buying an additional 1,747,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 35.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,416,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,044,000 after buying an additional 1,693,064 shares during the last quarter. 15.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 576,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,134,482. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of $46.48 and a 12 month high of $64.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.06. The company has a market capitalization of $157.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.32, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

