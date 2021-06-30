Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.14. Black Stone Minerals posted earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 550%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.47. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Black Stone Minerals.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 23.23%. The firm had revenue of $61.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.03 million.

Several analysts recently commented on BSM shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $9.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of NYSE BSM traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.80. The company had a trading volume of 17,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Black Stone Minerals has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $10.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.53 and a beta of 1.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.94%.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey P. Wood sold 50,000 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $525,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 442,369 shares in the company, valued at $4,649,298.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSM. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 100.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

Recommended Story: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Black Stone Minerals (BSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.