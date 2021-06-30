Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) to Announce $0.25 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.23. CenterPoint Energy reported earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will report full year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.59. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover CenterPoint Energy.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share.

CNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.90.

CNP stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $24.46. 20,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,364,174. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.84. CenterPoint Energy has a twelve month low of $18.39 and a twelve month high of $26.18. The company has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CFO Jason P. Wells bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.06 per share, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Lesar bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.58 per share, with a total value of $1,179,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $140,701,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter worth about $69,632,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,698,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $447,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,530 shares during the last quarter. LNZ Capital LP increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 2,708.3% during the fourth quarter. LNZ Capital LP now owns 1,685,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,652,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,011,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,659 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

