Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) to Post $0.46 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) will announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.48. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) reported earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) will report full year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR).

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 38.17%. The company had revenue of $193.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.29 million. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

HOMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

NASDAQ HOMB opened at $24.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.08. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.91 and a fifty-two week high of $29.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is currently 30.27%.

In other news, Director Jim Rankin sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $67,456.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOMB. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 19.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 265,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 43,499 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the fourth quarter worth $397,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,702,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,841,000 after buying an additional 508,693 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 391,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,617,000 after buying an additional 15,729 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

