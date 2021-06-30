Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) to Post -$0.34 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.34) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the highest is ($0.26). Opiant Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 580%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.93) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to ($0.91). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($4.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.00) to ($1.11). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.67%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of OPNT traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.37. The stock had a trading volume of 128 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,621. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.75. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.79 and a 12 month high of $14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 9.12 and a quick ratio of 9.12. The firm has a market cap of $57.89 million, a P/E ratio of -18.57 and a beta of 0.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 252,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 45,255 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares during the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $514,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. 20.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes medicines for the treatment for opioid overdose reversal; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

