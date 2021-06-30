Zacks: Brokerages Expect FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) to Post -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) will announce ($0.05) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for FuelCell Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is ($0.04). FuelCell Energy posted earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, September 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.28). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.12). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow FuelCell Energy.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 153.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS.

FCEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCEL traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.90. 713,645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,460,784. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -24.72 and a beta of 5.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.32. FuelCell Energy has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $29.44.

In other news, Director John Christopher Groobey sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $200,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,336.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total transaction of $107,680.00. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,193,130 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $236,728,000 after buying an additional 7,133,237 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter worth $783,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in FuelCell Energy by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 259,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 103,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in FuelCell Energy by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 107,144 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. 33.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

