Zacks: Brokerages Expect Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) to Announce $1.36 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) to announce earnings per share of $1.36 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Koppers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.26. Koppers posted earnings per share of $1.27 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Koppers will report full-year earnings of $4.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.41 to $4.56. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $4.94. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Koppers.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $407.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.90 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KOP shares. Compass Point raised their price target on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Koppers from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.80.

In other news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $219,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,455 shares in the company, valued at $602,582.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 17,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $606,859.86. 6.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Koppers by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,411,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $118,581,000 after buying an additional 204,108 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in Koppers by 5,131.4% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 788,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,400,000 after buying an additional 773,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Koppers by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 724,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,583,000 after buying an additional 112,587 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Koppers by 11.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 535,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,604,000 after buying an additional 57,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Koppers by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 460,904 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,362,000 after buying an additional 94,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Koppers stock opened at $31.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 2.01. Koppers has a fifty-two week low of $17.39 and a fifty-two week high of $39.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.68.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

