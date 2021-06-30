Zacks: Brokerages Expect Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) to Announce $0.73 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) will post $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Moelis & Company’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the highest is $0.75. Moelis & Company reported earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 763.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Moelis & Company will report full year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $3.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Moelis & Company.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 56.19%. The company had revenue of $263.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Moelis & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Moelis & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.22.

In related news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $3,393,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 108,666 shares of company stock valued at $6,153,551. 8.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 108,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 13,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter worth $327,000. 88.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MC opened at $56.69 on Friday. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $28.28 and a twelve month high of $59.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.60%.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

