Zacks: Brokerages Expect RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.68 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) will report $1.68 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for RPM International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.72 billion. RPM International reported sales of $1.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that RPM International will report full-year sales of $6.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.02 billion to $6.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.26 billion to $6.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for RPM International.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 7.83%. RPM International’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RPM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on RPM International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on RPM International from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th. Vertical Research upgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

Shares of RPM traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $88.40. 801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.35. RPM International has a 52-week low of $73.60 and a 52-week high of $99.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. RPM International’s payout ratio is presently 49.51%.

In other RPM International news, Director Thomas Gross sold 10,900 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.92, for a total transaction of $1,001,928.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,523.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,886 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in RPM International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in RPM International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in RPM International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 6,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in RPM International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

