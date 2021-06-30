Zacks: Brokerages Expect Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) will post sales of $1.04 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Synopsys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.05 billion. Synopsys reported sales of $964.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Synopsys will report full-year sales of $4.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.03 billion to $4.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.31 billion to $4.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Synopsys.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.20 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $302.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.92.

NASDAQ SNPS traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $275.97. The stock had a trading volume of 20,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,829. The company’s fifty day moving average is $252.28. The stock has a market cap of $42.10 billion, a PE ratio of 53.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.04. Synopsys has a 52-week low of $188.36 and a 52-week high of $300.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Synopsys announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 1,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total transaction of $250,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,809,161.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 6,054 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.40, for a total value of $1,491,705.60. Insiders have sold a total of 43,273 shares of company stock worth $11,165,844 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

