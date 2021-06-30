Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) to Hold

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.79% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Mattel have outperformed the industry so far this year. The company is benefiting from robust e-commerce growth, highly efficient supply chain and strong demand for its products boosted results. Also, Mattel witnessed double-digit growth across all three of its power brands during first-quarter 2021. The company is focused on cost savings and productivity initiatives to support growth and rebuild margins. It has increased the estimated range of cost savings for 2021 to a range of $80 million to $90 million. However, the coronavirus pandemic along with stiff competition from an array of alternative modes of entertainment including video games, MP3 players, tablets, smartphones and other electronic devices remains a concern. Meanwhile, earnings estimate for 2021 has remained constant over the past 30 days. “

Get Mattel alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Mattel from $23.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.47.

Mattel stock opened at $20.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.93. Mattel has a fifty-two week low of $9.49 and a fifty-two week high of $23.31.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $874.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.04 million. Mattel had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 89.94%. The company’s revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mattel will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Mattel during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Mattel during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Mattel by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Mattel by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Mattel during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

Read More: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mattel (MAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.