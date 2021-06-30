Zacks Investment Research Lowers Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) to Hold

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin manufactures and sells tires for all kinds of vehicles, publishes maps and guides and operates a number of digital services. It manufactures and sells tires for cars, two-wheel vehicles, trucks, construction machinery, tractors and aircrafts. It also sells various car and bicycle accessories like pumps, manometers bicycle helmets, hubcaps, replacement components for tires and transport accessories. Other products sold by the company include protective clothing, table tennis rackets, shoe insoles along with many other items designed for road users. Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin is based in Clermont-Ferrand, France. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barclays upgraded Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MGDDY traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.75. 400,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,860. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 12 month low of $19.99 and a 12 month high of $32.86. The company has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.94 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.73.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

