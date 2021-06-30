Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CarMax (NYSE:KMX) to Strong-Buy

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.98% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Store-expansion initiatives and high-quality product offerings are likely to boost CarMax’s prospects. The company’s omni-channel offerings to improve customer shopping experience are likely to bolster revenues. Ship-to-home next day, curb-side pick-up option, buy online, pick-up in stores and commercial customer ordering are picking pace, driving traffic to the company’s online site. Increasing sales of used vehicles remain a bright spot for the firm. The acquisition of Edmunds, completed on Jun 1, 2021, will further solidify CarMax’s position in the used auto ecosystem. the company’s long-term target of achieving $33 billion in revenue and selling 2 million units annually combined through its retail and wholesale channels by FY’26 augurs well. Given the tailwinds, the stock is viewed as a solid bet now.”

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on KMX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target (down previously from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.67.

Shares of NYSE:KMX traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.46. 1,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 994,107. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.04. CarMax has a twelve month low of $84.70 and a twelve month high of $138.77.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. CarMax had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CarMax will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total transaction of $24,337,726.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 392,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,546,231.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in CarMax by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 5,377 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. 93.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

