Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) to “Buy”

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $31.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.23% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Covetrus, Inc. provides animal-health technology and services. The Company combines practice management software, prescription management, multi-channel client engagement services and supply chain infrastructure to promote connectivity between veterinarians and their clients. Covetrus, Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on Covetrus from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Covetrus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.80.

Shares of CVET opened at $27.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -348.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.05. Covetrus has a 12 month low of $16.97 and a 12 month high of $40.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.70.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. Equities analysts expect that Covetrus will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $72,894.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,596 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,519.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dustin Finer sold 1,500 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total value of $45,645.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,471 shares in the company, valued at $409,922.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,072 shares of company stock worth $1,238,459 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Covetrus by 7,326.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Covetrus by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Covetrus during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Peconic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Covetrus during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Covetrus during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

