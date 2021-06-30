Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $7.75 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Enerplus Corporation, formerly known as Enerplus Resources, is an independent oil and gas production company with resources across Western Canada and the United States. The Company’s resource plays include shallow gas/coal bed methane, tight gas, crude oil waterfloods, Bakken/Tight oil and oil sands located in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. Enerplus Corporation is based in Alberta, Canada. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ERF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Enerplus from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.22.

ERF stock opened at $7.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.38. Enerplus has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $7.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $228.06 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 109.61% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.0271 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is 71.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ERF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Enerplus by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 354,811 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 69,660 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Enerplus by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 163,215 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 86,049 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Enerplus by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 144,583 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 23,321 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Enerplus in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Enerplus by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 963,003 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 466,146 shares during the last quarter. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

