Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Hits New 52-Week High at $522.26

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $522.26 and last traded at $520.18, with a volume of 2003 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $510.65.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 target price (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $435.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $497.04. The stock has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a PE ratio of 44.93 and a beta of 1.59.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 35.90% and a net margin of 13.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Michael A. Smith sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.00, for a total value of $760,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at $936,936. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.18, for a total transaction of $442,540.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,518.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,413 shares of company stock valued at $19,012,148 over the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter worth about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

About Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

