Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Hits New 52-Week High at $522.26

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $522.26 and last traded at $520.18, with a volume of 2003 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $510.65.
ZBRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 target price (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $435.57.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $497.04. The stock has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a PE ratio of 44.93 and a beta of 1.59.
In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Michael A. Smith sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.00, for a total value of $760,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at $936,936. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.18, for a total transaction of $442,540.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,518.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,413 shares of company stock valued at $19,012,148 over the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter worth about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.
About Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)
Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.
