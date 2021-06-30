ZelaaPayAE Market Cap Hits $245,434.96 (ZPAE)

ZelaaPayAE (CURRENCY:ZPAE) traded up 6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. ZelaaPayAE has a market cap of $245,434.96 and approximately $117,907.00 worth of ZelaaPayAE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZelaaPayAE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, ZelaaPayAE has traded down 3.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00006689 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00006650 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000134 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000068 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000233 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000030 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded up 236.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE Profile

ZelaaPayAE is a coin. ZelaaPayAE’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 170,022,159 coins. The official website for ZelaaPayAE is www.zelaapay.ae . ZelaaPayAE’s official Twitter account is @zelaapay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZPAE is a cryptocurrency for Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and other parts of the Arab Emirates. ZPAYae claims to make it easier to store, share or use your assets in the format of a cryptocurrency. With ZPAYae, you can transfer Emirati dirham (AED) – and in the future other fiat currencies as well. “

Buying and Selling ZelaaPayAE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelaaPayAE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZelaaPayAE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZelaaPayAE using one of the exchanges listed above.

