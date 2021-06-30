Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lowered its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 88.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Zoetis by 128.6% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in Zoetis by 97.0% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

ZTS opened at $187.99 on Wednesday. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.06 and a fifty-two week high of $188.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.65.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 25.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.97%.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $1,014,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,068,180.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $1,979,919.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,012. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ZTS. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.38.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

