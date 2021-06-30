Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.560-$4.610 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.98 billion-$3.99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.80 billion.Zoom Video Communications also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.140-$1.150 EPS.

NASDAQ:ZM traded down $4.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $390.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,469,650. The company has a market cap of $114.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.24 and a beta of -1.48. Zoom Video Communications has a one year low of $230.00 and a one year high of $588.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $333.34.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZM shares. Argus raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $440.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a sell rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $425.07.

In other news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.50, for a total transaction of $2,490,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 211,143 shares in the company, valued at $68,304,760.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.05, for a total value of $829,889.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 228,194 shares of company stock valued at $77,984,818 over the last three months. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

