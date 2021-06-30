Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Acquired by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management grew its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 80.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 12,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $221.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.53 and a fifty-two week high of $230.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $190.66. The company has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.74 and a beta of 0.80.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. The firm had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

ZS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $233.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.15.

In related news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.51, for a total transaction of $1,543,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 268,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,166,802.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 25,984 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.43, for a total transaction of $5,727,653.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,471 shares of company stock valued at $32,557,842 over the last ninety days. 21.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

