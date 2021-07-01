-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Angi’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is ($0.03). Angi reported earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Angi will report full-year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Angi.

Get Angi alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ANGI shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Angi from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Angi in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Angi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Angi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.45.

ANGI opened at $13.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of -1,352.00 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.19. Angi has a 52 week low of $9.28 and a 52 week high of $19.17.

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of Angi stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $140,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 271,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,826,563.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Angi during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Angi by 147.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Angi during the first quarter valued at $128,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Angi during the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Angi during the first quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

Angi Company Profile

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Angi (ANGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.