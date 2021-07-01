-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) to announce earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Coupa Software’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Coupa Software posted earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Coupa Software will report full-year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.05). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $1.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Coupa Software.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. The business had revenue of $166.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.75 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 45.08%.

Several research firms have issued reports on COUP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Coupa Software from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $305.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist cut their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $320.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.63.

Shares of COUP stock opened at $262.11 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Coupa Software has a 52 week low of $215.00 and a 52 week high of $377.04.

In other news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.67, for a total value of $42,421.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,478.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.69, for a total transaction of $13,234,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,043 shares in the company, valued at $69,624,851.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,942 shares of company stock valued at $29,852,067. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 650.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

