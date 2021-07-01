-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 1st, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) to announce earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Coupa Software’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Coupa Software posted earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Coupa Software will report full-year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.05). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $1.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Coupa Software.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. The business had revenue of $166.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.75 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 45.08%.

Several research firms have issued reports on COUP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Coupa Software from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $305.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist cut their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $320.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.63.

Shares of COUP stock opened at $262.11 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Coupa Software has a 52 week low of $215.00 and a 52 week high of $377.04.

In other news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.67, for a total value of $42,421.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,478.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.69, for a total transaction of $13,234,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,043 shares in the company, valued at $69,624,851.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,942 shares of company stock valued at $29,852,067. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 650.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coupa Software (COUP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP)

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.