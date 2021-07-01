-$0.09 EPS Expected for Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) to report earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Cronos Group posted earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.69). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.03). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cronos Group.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.35). Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 11.39% and a negative net margin of 610.02%. The company had revenue of $14.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CRON shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Cronos Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James set a $11.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cronos Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRON. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Cronos Group by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,979 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Cronos Group by 188.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 15,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRON traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $8.62. 46,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,050,224. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.21. Cronos Group has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $15.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.36.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

