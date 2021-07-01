-$0.19 EPS Expected for Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) to report earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Alignment Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.48). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.41). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Alignment Healthcare.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $267.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.70 million.

ALHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

ALHC traded down $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.76. 4,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,425. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Alignment Healthcare has a 1 year low of $16.32 and a 1 year high of $28.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.49.

In other Alignment Healthcare news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 38,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $655,006.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 223,347 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,930.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Warburg Pincus Llc sold 716,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $12,060,781.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 806,386 shares of company stock worth $13,571,476 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. General Atlantic LLC bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $1,673,887,000. Warburg Pincus LLC bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $543,924,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $164,909,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,414,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

