-$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) will report ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Enlivex Therapeutics’ earnings. Enlivex Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enlivex Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.60) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Enlivex Therapeutics.

Get Enlivex Therapeutics alerts:

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

Enlivex Therapeutics stock opened at $8.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.26 million, a P/E ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.06. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.49 and a 1-year high of $29.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,283,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Golden Green Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 69,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 23,726 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 453.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 12,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. 6.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enlivex Therapeutics

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It is developing Allocetra, an off-the-shelf cell therapy designed to reprogram macrophages into homeostatic state. Resetting non-homeostatic macrophages into homeostatic state is critical for immune system rebalancing and resolution of life-threatening conditions.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enlivex Therapeutics (ENLV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.