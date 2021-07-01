$0.36 EPS Expected for Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) to report earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sorrento Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.44 and the lowest is ($0.24). Sorrento Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 263.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to $6.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $3.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sorrento Therapeutics.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.23). Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 496.04% and a negative return on equity of 133.68%. The business had revenue of $14.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 million.

NASDAQ:SRNE opened at $9.69 on Monday. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.17 and a 52 week high of $19.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.07.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRNE. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that delivers biologics directly into the lymphatic system.

