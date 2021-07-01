$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.37. Bridgewater Bancshares posted earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bridgewater Bancshares.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $26.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.75 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 24.75%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock opened at $16.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $454.46 million, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $18.25.

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, Director Todd B. Urness purchased 4,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.34 per share, with a total value of $71,180.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,090,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,917,558.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWB. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 3.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 0.3% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 642,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 1.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

