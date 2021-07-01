$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) will announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Gladstone Commercial’s earnings. Gladstone Commercial reported earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Gladstone Commercial.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $34.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.63 million. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 6.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Aegis assumed coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 154.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,964,000 after acquiring an additional 402,499 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,842,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,590,000 after acquiring an additional 167,907 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 353.1% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 184,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 143,779 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Gladstone Commercial by 192.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 57,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Gladstone Commercial by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 292,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,258,000 after buying an additional 54,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOD traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.58. The company had a trading volume of 374 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,258. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 8.57 and a current ratio of 8.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $821.69 million, a PE ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02. Gladstone Commercial has a 52-week low of $15.78 and a 52-week high of $23.35.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.1252 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is 95.54%.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gladstone Commercial (GOOD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.