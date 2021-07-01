-$0.46 EPS Expected for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) to announce ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Brookdale Senior Living’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.38). Brookdale Senior Living posted earnings per share of ($0.59) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will report full year earnings of ($1.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.80) to ($1.29). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.80). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Brookdale Senior Living.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $749.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.17 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 45.48% and a negative net margin of 12.08%.

BKD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKD. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKD opened at $7.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.32. Brookdale Senior Living has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $8.95.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs), Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

