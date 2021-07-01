$0.49 EPS Expected for CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CNO Financial Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. CNO Financial Group reported earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CNO Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CNO Financial Group.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 11.45%. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNO. Piper Sandler lowered CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley increased their target price on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

In other news, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 55,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $1,490,612.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,816,362.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Greving sold 20,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $576,374.16. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP boosted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 34,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in CNO Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 97.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNO stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $23.81. 45,129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,213,245. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.43. CNO Financial Group has a 1-year low of $14.04 and a 1-year high of $27.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.55%.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNO Financial Group (CNO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.