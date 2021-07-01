$0.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) will announce earnings per share of $0.59 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Global Management’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.54. Apollo Global Management posted earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will report full year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $3.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $5.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Apollo Global Management.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 29.94%. The firm had revenue of $512.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share.

APO has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.77.

Shares of APO stock opened at $62.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.64. Apollo Global Management has a 1-year low of $36.35 and a 1-year high of $62.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.01%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Pauline Richards acquired 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $121,179.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John J. Suydam sold 56,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $3,358,811.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 488,984 shares of company stock valued at $28,180,744. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

