$0.64 EPS Expected for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) will announce $0.65 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Iron Mountain’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.63. Iron Mountain reported earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will report full-year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $3.07. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Iron Mountain.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 48.47% and a net margin of 7.80%. Iron Mountain’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $42.32 on Friday. Iron Mountain has a 1 year low of $24.85 and a 1 year high of $47.34. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 80.46%.

In related news, Director Kris Halvorsen sold 2,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $86,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,497,200.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $26,218.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,665.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,789 shares of company stock valued at $5,685,325 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRM. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

