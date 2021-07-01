-$0.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) will announce earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ERYTECH Pharma’s earnings. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ERYTECH Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($3.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.80) to ($2.40). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.40) to ($0.65). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover ERYTECH Pharma.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ERYTECH Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ ERYP opened at $4.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.01. ERYTECH Pharma has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ERYTECH Pharma stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. 4.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ERYTECH Pharma Company Profile

ERYTECH Pharma SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases in France and the United States. Its lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of second-line pancreatic cancer, and in Phase 2 stage for the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer and second-line acute lymphoblastic leukemia patients.

