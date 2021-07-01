$0.86 Earnings Per Share Expected for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the highest is $0.89. Knight-Swift Transportation posted earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will report full-year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Knight-Swift Transportation.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS.

KNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Stifel Europe began coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Knight Equity raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.90.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 49,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $2,482,976.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,780.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,509 shares in the company, valued at $275,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,850 shares of company stock valued at $5,092,889. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,524,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $650,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,505 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,595,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $461,449,000 after buying an additional 1,811,810 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,061,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,324,000 after buying an additional 981,621 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,051,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $194,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,021,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $168,198,000 after purchasing an additional 340,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $45.46 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.27. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1 year low of $37.07 and a 1 year high of $50.96. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.65%.

Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

