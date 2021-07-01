-$0.88 Earnings Per Share Expected for Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) will announce earnings per share of ($0.88) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.77) and the lowest is ($0.99). Axsome Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.49) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 79.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.74) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.59) to ($3.03). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.60) to $0.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Axsome Therapeutics.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.05.

AXSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock.HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.86.

In other news, Director Mark Coleman bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.15 per share, for a total transaction of $29,075.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 167.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1,584.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the period. 60.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AXSM stock opened at $67.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a current ratio of 7.61. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.36 and a beta of 2.53. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $50.05 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.76.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05 for the treatment major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

