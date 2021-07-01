$0.94 Earnings Per Share Expected for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the highest is $1.00. Synovus Financial reported earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 308.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synovus Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $4.68. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $4.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Synovus Financial.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNV. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist increased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Synovus Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.15.

NYSE:SNV opened at $43.88 on Friday. Synovus Financial has a 1-year low of $17.68 and a 1-year high of $50.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.77%.

In other Synovus Financial news, Director John L. Stallworth bought 1,920 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.21 per share, for a total transaction of $90,643.20. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,370,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 510,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,375,000 after purchasing an additional 68,864 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $438,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 1,176.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 324,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,840,000 after acquiring an additional 298,946 shares in the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

