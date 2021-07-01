105,000 Shares in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) Acquired by Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,074,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STAY. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Extended Stay America by 50.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 55,726 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 306,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 9,114 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 103,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 14,981 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 779,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,552,000 after purchasing an additional 28,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp boosted its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 240,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 59,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STAY remained flat at $$20.46 during midday trading on Thursday. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,382,740. Extended Stay America, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.64 and a 1-year high of $20.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.00.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $257.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Extended Stay America’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $1.75 dividend. This is a boost from Extended Stay America’s previous dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th.

In other Extended Stay America news, Director Kapila K. Anand sold 41,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $768,768.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on STAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.50 price objective (up previously from $17.50) on shares of Extended Stay America in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Macquarie downgraded shares of Extended Stay America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.50 target price on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.18.

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

