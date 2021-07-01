10,560 Shares in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Bought by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,560 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZUMZ. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Zumiez during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Zumiez by 404.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 888 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Zumiez by 7,631.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Zumiez by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC bought a new position in Zumiez during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. 77.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Adam Christopher Ellis sold 7,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total value of $344,653.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,327.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sarah Gaines Mccoy sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $61,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,710.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 214,214 shares of company stock valued at $10,063,009. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZUMZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Zumiez from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Zumiez from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

Shares of ZUMZ opened at $48.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.78. Zumiez Inc. has a one year low of $20.88 and a one year high of $50.06.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $279.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.85 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.84) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Zumiez Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of March 6, 2021, the company operated 722 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 54 stores in Europe, and 14 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

