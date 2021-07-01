1,074 Shares in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,714,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,700,000 after buying an additional 289,226 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,675,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,542,000 after buying an additional 129,936 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 252.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,629,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,760,000 after buying an additional 1,883,393 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 16.0% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,821,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,299,000 after buying an additional 250,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 684,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,804,000 after acquiring an additional 24,997 shares during the last quarter. 55.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SBGI opened at $33.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.67. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $39.60.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $2.02. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 42.82% and a negative return on equity of 163.38%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.20%.

In related news, insider J Duncan Smith sold 66,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Frederick G. Smith sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $3,210,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 567,211 shares of company stock valued at $17,651,642 in the last ninety days. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.20.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

