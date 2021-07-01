1,373 Shares in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Acquired by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 200.0% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2,520.0% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $247.13 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $240.78. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $192.42 and a 52 week high of $248.61.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

