14,299 Shares in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Purchased by PVG Asset Management Corp

PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000. Dropbox accounts for approximately 1.2% of PVG Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dropbox by 11.5% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Dropbox by 0.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 91,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in Dropbox by 3.2% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 23,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

DBX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dropbox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Shares of NASDAQ DBX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.32. The company had a trading volume of 298,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,095,001. The company has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.45, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Dropbox, Inc. has a one year low of $17.66 and a one year high of $30.54.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 12.59% and a positive return on equity of 43.70%. The business had revenue of $511.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Dropbox’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $263,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $45,811.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,239 shares of company stock valued at $4,577,677 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

