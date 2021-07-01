149,488 Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Purchased by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 149,488 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $8,089,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 850,725 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 585,979 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,707,000 after acquiring an additional 7,567 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Comcast by 4,551.5% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 77,680 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 76,010 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Comcast by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 523,106 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,291,000 after acquiring an additional 44,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Comcast by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 21,658 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 8,984 shares in the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.80. The company had a trading volume of 501,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,971,381. The company has a market cap of $264.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.40. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.03 and a fifty-two week high of $59.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.45.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 717,670 shares of company stock worth $39,636,593. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

