154,094 Shares in FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAAU) Purchased by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAAU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 154,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FTAC Athena Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $130,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $250,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,005,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000.

Shares of FTAAU opened at $10.20 on Thursday. FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.89 and a twelve month high of $10.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.07.

FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify technology and financial services technology companies. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

