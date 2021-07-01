$17.75 Million in Sales Expected for Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) will post $17.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Consolidated Water’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.50 million. Consolidated Water posted sales of $19.09 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consolidated Water will report full year sales of $70.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $69.00 million to $72.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $76.30 million, with estimates ranging from $73.00 million to $79.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Consolidated Water.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 2.63%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Consolidated Water from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

CWCO stock opened at $11.73 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.22. The firm has a market cap of $178.31 million, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.19. Consolidated Water has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $15.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Consolidated Water’s payout ratio is presently 60.71%.

In other Consolidated Water news, Director Clarence B. Flowers sold 2,322 shares of Consolidated Water stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $30,162.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 302,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,933,410.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Clarence B. Flowers sold 2,178 shares of Consolidated Water stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $27,834.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 300,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,840,083.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,149 shares of company stock worth $92,406 in the last ninety days. 5.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water in the 1st quarter valued at about $696,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Water in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Water in the 1st quarter valued at about $932,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 148,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 13,371 shares in the last quarter. 49.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

